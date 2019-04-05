Clarus Wealth Advisors Invests $5.43 Million in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 107,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,432,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 4.1% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 191,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after buying an additional 23,957 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 86,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 187,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after buying an additional 33,045 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYV traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $51.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,333. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $54.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

