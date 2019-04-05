Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $309,000 Holdings in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. South State Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. South State Corp now owns 7,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Daniel T. London sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $510,634.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.80, for a total transaction of $527,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,173,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,924 shares of company stock valued at $3,115,279 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.07 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

ACN stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.60. The company had a trading volume of 62,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,843. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $177.49. The company has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.32%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

