Clarus Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 410.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $163.41 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $129.51 and a 52 week high of $167.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.5462 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

