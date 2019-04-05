Clarus Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH)

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5,818.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,190,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $45,661,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,340,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,523,000 after acquiring an additional 695,399 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,583,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,236,000 after acquiring an additional 583,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,851,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,384,000 after acquiring an additional 300,762 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kevin G. Barth sold 6,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $427,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,258.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $201,663.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,901.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,093 shares of company stock worth $5,735,892. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $59.62. 17,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,205. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $345.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBSH. BidaskClub cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.43 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

