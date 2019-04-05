Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys 681 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,463,144,000 after purchasing an additional 111,054 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 9.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 132.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 40.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 7,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $2,738,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 67,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total value of $22,285,040.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,285,040.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,950 shares of company stock worth $65,620,477. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $435.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.62.

Netflix stock traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $365.30. 133,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,903,991. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.23 and a fifty-two week high of $423.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.55 billion, a PE ratio of 136.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/clarus-wealth-advisors-buys-681-shares-of-netflix-inc-nflx.html.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.