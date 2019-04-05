City Office REIT Inc (CIO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on April 25th

City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

City Office REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 85.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect City Office REIT to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.

CIO opened at $11.58 on Friday. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $457.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $91,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,140.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.3 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

