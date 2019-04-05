Citigroup Lowers Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Price Target to $182.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.44.

AAP stock opened at $174.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $102.15 and a one year high of $186.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 4.42%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

