Citigroup Inc. Has $130,000 Stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (ACBI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,927 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 15,844 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACBI. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $450.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.00. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 23.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

