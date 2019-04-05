Citigroup Inc. Has $127,000 Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,483 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $538,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,921,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,671,000 after acquiring an additional 69,439 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,154,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Sunday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In related news, VP Kent Daryl Rigdon sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $30,898.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,661.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 42.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HTLD stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.75. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $21.66.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.69 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 11.90%. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services.

