Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 388,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,204,000 after acquiring an additional 48,715 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6,058.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 551,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,196,000 after acquiring an additional 30,650 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.57 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/citigroup-inc-decreases-stake-in-spdr-sp-600-small-cap-growth-etf-slyg.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.