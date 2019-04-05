Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 388,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,204,000 after acquiring an additional 48,715 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6,058.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 551,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,196,000 after acquiring an additional 30,650 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.57 and a 52 week high of $70.00.
About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
