Citigroup Inc. Acquires 307 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,311,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,170,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $117,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,393.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory R. Vaughn sold 7,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $621,845.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,953.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,662,656. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

BBSI stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $98.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.64. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

BBSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Citigroup Inc. Acquires 307 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/citigroup-inc-acquires-307-shares-of-barrett-business-services-inc-bbsi.html.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.