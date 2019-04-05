Cision (CISN) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Cision (NYSE:CISN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CISN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cision from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cision in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of CISN stock opened at $13.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.62. Cision has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $18.28.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $186.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.45 million. Cision had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cision will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cision by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cision in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cision in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cision by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Cision in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 49.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

