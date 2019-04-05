Cicada Ventures (CID) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Cicada Ventures (CVE:CID)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 40000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market cap of $2.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Cicada Ventures Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% working interest in the Iron Mask Property consisting of 10 mineral claims located in the Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

