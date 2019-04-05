CIBC Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Gulfport Energy (GPOR)

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at CIBC in a report issued on Friday, FirstToMarketsRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $15.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

NASDAQ GPOR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.89. 1,628,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,578,963. Gulfport Energy has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $415.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.23 million. Gulfport Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gulfport Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David M. Wood bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 360,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,516.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 106.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,092,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,781,000 after acquiring an additional 171,681 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1,769.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 288,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 273,359 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 27.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 160,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 34,056 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,069,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,509,000 after acquiring an additional 256,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.