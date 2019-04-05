CIBC Boosts Amazon.com (AMZN) Price Target to $2,085.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by CIBC from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FirstToMarketsRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,116.79.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,818.86 on Monday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market cap of $894.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $72.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 26.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total transaction of $3,321,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,314,978.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,614.65, for a total value of $2,656,099.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,146,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,075 shares of company stock valued at $11,802,708. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.