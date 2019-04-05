Chromadex (CDXC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDXC. ValuEngine raised Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley began coverage on Chromadex in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on Chromadex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chromadex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $225.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.12. Chromadex has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 million. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 90.20% and a negative net margin of 105.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chromadex will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Farr bought 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $26,832.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,425 shares of company stock worth $65,726 in the last three months. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chromadex by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Chromadex by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chromadex by 160.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 27,315 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Chromadex during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chromadex by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 24,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

