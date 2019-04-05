China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of SNP traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.02. 6,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.59. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.8715 dividend. This is an increase from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semiannual dividend of $2.47. This represents a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 74.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNP. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the third quarter worth about $121,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the third quarter worth about $233,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 74.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

