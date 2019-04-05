China Nonferrous Gold (CNG) Trading 20.3% Higher

China Nonferrous Gold Ltd (LON:CNG) traded up 20.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.25 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.06). 179,484 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 67,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.53 ($0.05).

The firm has a market cap of $16.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,908.39.

China Nonferrous Gold Limited mines, explores, and develops mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien Shan gold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

