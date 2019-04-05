Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Trims Position in Northern Trust Co. (NTRS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $133,737,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,933,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,270 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,852,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,404 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,494,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,628,000 after acquiring an additional 939,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,261,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $356,196,000 after acquiring an additional 648,850 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTRS. ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.93 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.18.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.06. 1,156,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 35.66%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Trims Position in Northern Trust Co. (NTRS)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/chesley-taft-associates-llc-trims-position-in-northern-trust-co-ntrs.html.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.