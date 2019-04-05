Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Takes $2.64 Million Position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 47,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,538,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,478,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $9,109,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,817,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $4,581,000.

Shares of IGIB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.84. 573,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,301. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

