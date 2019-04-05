Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $4.22 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 72 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 88 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $445.10. The stock had a trading volume of 464,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,935. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.79 and a 12 month high of $557.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by ($0.27). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.24 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $3.30 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on BlackRock from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $498.00 target price (up from $490.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.95.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 25,102 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.89, for a total value of $10,514,976.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,133 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $2,273,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,650 shares of company stock worth $57,774,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

