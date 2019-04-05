Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $14.28 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.2% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $665,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory J. Herrema sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $867,801.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,927 shares of company stock worth $9,388,124 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.09.

NYSE:TMO traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.49. 841,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $202.83 and a one year high of $278.86. The stock has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

