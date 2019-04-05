Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF) Position Lifted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,746,000 after buying an additional 32,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 23.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 32,872 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 66.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,292,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,990,000 after buying an additional 83,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHEF shares. BidaskClub cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 8,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $268,023.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $90,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,105.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $952.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $394.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.54 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

