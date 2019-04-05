Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CAKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.09.

Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $60.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $585.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

In other news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $46,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Overton sold 159,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $7,587,316.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $23,493,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 242,602 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 677,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,484,000 after purchasing an additional 222,645 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,940,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,919,000 after purchasing an additional 219,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 548.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 211,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of November 20, 2018, it operated 217 company-owned restaurants, including 201 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

