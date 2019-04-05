Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT) insider Charlotta Ginman-Jones acquired 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,290 ($16.86) per share, with a total value of £9,933 ($12,979.22).

Shares of PCT opened at GBX 1,292 ($16.88) on Friday. Polar Capital Technology Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 10.86 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,298 ($16.96).

Get Polar Capital Technology Trust alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/charlotta-ginman-jones-acquires-770-shares-of-polar-capital-technology-trust-plc-pct-stock.html.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Company Profile

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to maximize long-term capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of technology companies around the world. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as Internet software and services; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; Internet and catalog retail; communications equipment; information technology (IT) services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; healthcare technology; diversified telecommunications services; aerospace and defense; media; healthcare equipment and supplies; household durables; chemicals; electrical equipment; wireless telecommunication services; automobiles, and life sciences tools and services.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.