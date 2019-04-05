ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM) Holdings Cut by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.43% of ChannelAdvisor worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 145,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 23,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChannelAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.69 million, a P/E ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 0.11. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.70 million. ChannelAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman M Scot Wingo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $185,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 585,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,984.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,583 shares of company stock valued at $835,596. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

