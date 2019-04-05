Cetera Advisors LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 780,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,970,000 after buying an additional 541,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,031,000 after buying an additional 259,453 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 481.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 190,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after buying an additional 157,844 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $5,328,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $5,165,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INSP. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.11.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $113,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joyce Erony sold 300,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $14,827,714.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,010,039 shares of company stock worth $52,458,759.

INSP stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $64.34.

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

