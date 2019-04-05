Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 11,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MIC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “average” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $437.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.40 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 188.68%.

In other Macquarie Infrastructure news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.61 per share, for a total transaction of $40,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/cetera-advisors-llc-acquires-new-holdings-in-macquarie-infrastructure-corp-mic.html.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.