Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes Position in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (IYC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000.

IYC opened at $208.59 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. has a 1-year low of $2,870.00 and a 1-year high of $3,650.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.342 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

