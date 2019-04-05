Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $310,000 Holdings in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,086 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APC. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,514,955 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $592,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,125 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,737,992 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $386,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,780 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 4,230.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,445,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,141 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,200,687 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $215,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $20,465,000 after purchasing an additional 773,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

APC opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.55. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Anadarko Petroleum’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $66.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.16.

Anadarko Petroleum Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

