Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $294,000 Stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QAI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 19,944 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2,248.2% during the 4th quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 169,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 161,982 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $30.21 on Friday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

