Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $276,000 Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2,002.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,469,000 after purchasing an additional 336,421 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD stock opened at $191.77 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $148.44 and a one year high of $192.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

