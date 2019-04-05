CenturyLink Investment Management Co Buys Shares of 9,302 DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,942,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,136,147,000 after buying an additional 816,247 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $475,951,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $124,776,000 after buying an additional 152,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $107,191,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 767,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,003,000 after buying an additional 92,289 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $150,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,934.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.60, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,154. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of DexCom to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.53.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $117.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.53 and a beta of 0.75. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $69.98 and a one year high of $156.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.60 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/centurylink-investment-management-co-buys-shares-of-9302-dexcom-inc-dxcm.html.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.