CenturyLink Investment Management Co Acquires New Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,364,000 after buying an additional 152,432 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after buying an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $59.30 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.26%.

In related news, VP Stuart J. Black sold 6,000 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $354,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,627.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,846,224.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,220 shares of company stock worth $9,362,076. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.10.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

