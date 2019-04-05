Celgene Co. (CELG) Shares Bought by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 212.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CELG. Accident Compensation Corp boosted its stake in Celgene by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 6,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celgene by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the period. WEALTHFRONT Corp boosted its stake in Celgene by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp now owns 15,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celgene by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Celgene in the 3rd quarter worth $527,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CELG. Mizuho set a $103.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Celgene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Celgene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.34 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Celgene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.41.

Shares of CELG stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $94.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,660,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,123,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.71. Celgene Co. has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $95.30.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 114.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ernest Mario purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $2,048,347.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

