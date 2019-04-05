Celgene (CELG) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Celgene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.34 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered Celgene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Celgene from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Celgene from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celgene presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.52.

Get Celgene alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CELG opened at $94.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Celgene has a fifty-two week low of $58.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.30. The stock has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.07. Celgene had a return on equity of 114.66% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celgene will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ernest Mario bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $2,048,347.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,620,000 after purchasing an additional 549,404 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,396,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.