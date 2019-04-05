CDW (CDW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 18,750 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $1,499,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,692,173.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Alesio sold 20,013 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $1,794,365.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,247.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,577 shares of company stock worth $9,384,699. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in CDW by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $117,816,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in CDW by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.79. The stock had a trading volume of 555,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,180. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.05. CDW has a twelve month low of $67.44 and a twelve month high of $101.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. CDW had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 74.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

