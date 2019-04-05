Carvana Co (CVNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carvana from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Carvana from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 69,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $4,022,574.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,785,704.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 219,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $13,572,129.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,475,523.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,256,319 shares of company stock valued at $121,175,726 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 26,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,496,000 after acquiring an additional 31,721 shares in the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.51. The company had a trading volume of 867,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,890. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 2.39. Carvana has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $72.59.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 21.06% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $584.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.