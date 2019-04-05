Carolina Trust Bancshares (CART) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.40. Carolina Trust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter. Carolina Trust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 8.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Carolina Trust Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carolina Trust Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Carolina Trust Bancshares by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 48,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 16,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carolina Trust Bancshares by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 16,298 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Carolina Trust Bancshares by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 40,661 shares during the period. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carolina Trust Bancshares Company Profile

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carolina Trust Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers non-interest bearing checking accounts, interest bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial, installment, residential mortgage, home equity lines, commercial real estate, and personal loans; safe deposit boxes; and other associated services.

