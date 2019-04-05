CarMax, Inc (KMX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on CarMax from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on CarMax from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarMax to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $247,503.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 360,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $25,625,227.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 511,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,435,547.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,655 shares of company stock valued at $25,882,838. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $2,033,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 634,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,765,000 after purchasing an additional 36,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $83,206,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KMX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.93. 56,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,390. CarMax has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $81.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.