Carlisle Companies (CSL) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CSL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. CIBC raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $134.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.57.

CSL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.89. 1,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $129.47.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $2,498,455.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,224.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 30,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $3,633,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,651 shares in the company, valued at $17,009,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,865 shares of company stock worth $8,452,327 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

