CarGurus Inc (CARG) Director Sells $4,295,016.00 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 104,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $4,295,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Anastasios Parafestas sold 42,260 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,702,655.40.

On Friday, March 29th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 102,929 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $4,063,636.92.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 99,912 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $3,882,580.32.

On Monday, March 25th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 149,510 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $5,661,943.70.

On Thursday, March 21st, Anastasios Parafestas sold 68,582 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $2,699,387.52.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 151,519 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $5,933,484.04.

On Friday, March 15th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 109,111 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $4,246,600.12.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 60,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $2,385,600.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 60,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $2,360,400.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 60,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $2,366,400.00.

CARG traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.45. 1,112,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,920. CarGurus Inc has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $57.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72, a PEG ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.93.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $126.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CarGurus by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 661,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,299,000 after buying an additional 345,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

