CarGurus Inc (CARG) CEO Langley Steinert Sells 117,406 Shares

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $4,707,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, Langley Steinert sold 130,456 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $5,094,306.80.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $4,664,540.38.

On Monday, March 4th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $4,652,799.78.

On Monday, February 11th, Langley Steinert sold 71,753 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $2,797,649.47.

On Thursday, February 7th, Langley Steinert sold 176,109 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $7,250,407.53.

On Monday, February 4th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $4,992,103.12.

On Thursday, January 10th, Langley Steinert sold 130,456 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $4,607,705.92.

On Monday, January 7th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $3,934,275.06.

On Thursday, January 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $3,833,305.90.

CarGurus stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. CarGurus Inc has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $57.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.35, a PEG ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.93.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. CarGurus had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $126.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in CarGurus by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CarGurus Inc (CARG) CEO Langley Steinert Sells 117,406 Shares” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/cargurus-inc-carg-ceo-langley-steinert-sells-117406-shares.html.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.