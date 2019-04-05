CareDx Inc (CDNA) Position Lifted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,644,000 after purchasing an additional 162,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 31.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,700,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,070,000 after purchasing an additional 405,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 31.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,700,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,070,000 after purchasing an additional 405,968 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 536,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 199,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 19.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 482,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 77,133 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CareDx alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $407,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $1,711,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 458,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,691,237.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,822 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,664 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $27.75 on Friday. CareDx Inc has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.20.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 63.64% and a negative net margin of 61.06%. The company had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, December 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CareDx Inc (CDNA) Position Lifted by American International Group Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/caredx-inc-cdna-position-lifted-by-american-international-group-inc.html.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients worldwide. The company develops and provides a diagnostic surveillance testing solution for heart and kidney transplant recipients.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.