Carbonite (CARB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,375,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the previous session’s volume of 536,763 shares.The stock last traded at $25.49 and had previously closed at $24.34.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CARB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Carbonite from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carbonite to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Carbonite in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

The stock has a market cap of $836.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.53 million. Carbonite had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carbonite Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carbonite news, CEO Mohamad Ali sold 10,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $285,328.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $58,313.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,408 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,129 in the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARB. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Carbonite by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,866,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,531,000 after acquiring an additional 435,554 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carbonite by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,866,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,531,000 after acquiring an additional 435,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carbonite by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,759,000 after acquiring an additional 417,253 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carbonite by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,942,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,068,000 after acquiring an additional 312,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carbonite by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,947,000 after acquiring an additional 293,489 shares in the last quarter.

Carbonite Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARB)

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

