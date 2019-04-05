Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPLP. ValuEngine raised Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.25 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Capital Product Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Product Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

CPLP stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 0.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,382,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 229,516 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,298,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,339,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 165,413 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

