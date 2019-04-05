Capital Power (CPX) PT Raised to C$31.50 at CIBC

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.16% from the stock’s current price.

CPX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.61.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$31.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$23.42 and a 12-month high of C$32.44.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$335.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 1.9406127178373 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.69, for a total transaction of C$1,864,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,593 shares in the company, valued at C$4,291,823.17. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.68, for a total transaction of C$276,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,119,666.60. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,505 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,230.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

