Capital One Financial (COF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Capital One have underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Strong liquidity position, strength in credit card and online banking businesses, higher interest rates and solid loan balance will aid growth. Benefits from lower tax rates, strong balance sheet and restructuring initiatives will support financials too. However, mounting operating expenses remain a major concern and will likely hurt bottom line growth to some extent. Also, deteriorating credit quality will hurt the company's financials.”

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Nomura lowered their target price on Capital One Financial to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.07.

COF stock opened at $86.70 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.54). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $247,533.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.