Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $17.81 Million Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. FleetCor Technologies comprises approximately 2.9% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned about 0.08% of FleetCor Technologies worth $17,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.37. 5,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,069. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $251.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.08). FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.18.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

