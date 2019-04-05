Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Acquires 5,004 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (AOS)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 215,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $11,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3,884.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,414,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,356 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AOS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Paul R. Dana sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $239,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $660,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,646 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.09. 32,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $66.21. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $812.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

